Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week.

Williston police say Sean Kelleher, 50, was found dead at the Casella sorting facility on Avenue C Friday morning. He was found on one of the conveyor belts used to sort the recycling. Police say his death does not appear suspicious.

Investigators say multiple facilities drop off at the transfer station, so they are working to determine what truck or location Kelleher may have come from.

Police say Kelleher is or was from the Burlington area, and they are asking the public for help finding family members or friends of Kelleher investigators can speak with. If you can help, call the police in Williston at 802-878-6611.

