South Burlington moves forward with solar requirements for new buildings

Companies looking to put up commercial or residential buildings in South Burlington should be...
Companies looking to put up commercial or residential buildings in South Burlington should be prepared to make solar a significant part of their roofing. - File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Companies looking to put up commercial or residential buildings in South Burlington should be prepared to make solar a significant part of their roofing.

The South Burlington City Council approved land use regulations earlier this month that require the installation of solar panels covering nearly half the roof on new commercial buildings and new residential buildings that are more than four stories high.

The aim is to help meet the city’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

For the last year and a half, new commercial buildings have had to show plans to comply with the regulation.

Moving forward, companies must now demonstrate they followed through.

“Now, moving forward, buildings that come into get their permits-- already had to show where it would be-- have to demonstrate that they’ve actually done it. Basically, the requirement is that it be installed. So at the inspection time of the completion of a building, we would confirm that it has been installed,” said Paul Conner, South Burlington’s director of planning and zoning.

Commercial spaces must reserve 40% of their rooftop for solar.

