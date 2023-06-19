Special impeachment committee hears witness testimony
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating whether to recommend the possible impeachment of two of Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials was back at work Monday behind closed doors.
They are deciding whether or not to impeach State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore over allegations of misconduct. Lavoie is accused of repeatedly using inappropriate language toward employees. Grismore is facing a criminal probe from an incident where he kicked a detained man.
Monday, the committee heard witness testimony about Lavoie’s behavior.
They met in executive session which they say is to make sure the investigation and its findings are airtight and factually sound. Media organizations, including WCAX News, have pushed back citing transparency concerns.
Related Stories:
Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation
Special impeachment committee digs into work
Grismore says impeachment committee member biased
Vermont impeachment committee holds first meeting
Vt. Special Committee on Impeachment set to meet next week
Vermont Legislature’s impeachment committee to meet over the summer
Vt. impeachment committee named
Special committee formed to investigate impeaching 2 Franklin County officials
How do Franklin County voters feel about pending impeachment probe?
Vt. Legislature to launch impeachment investigations of Franklin County officials
Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff restructuring discussions
Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case
Vermont State Police investigating finances of Franklin County Sheriff-elect
Judge cancels restraining orders against Sheriff
Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.