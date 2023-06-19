Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Special impeachment committee hears witness testimony

John Lavoie and John Grismore
John Lavoie and John Grismore(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating whether to recommend the possible impeachment of two of Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials was back at work Monday behind closed doors.

They are deciding whether or not to impeach State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore over allegations of misconduct. Lavoie is accused of repeatedly using inappropriate language toward employees. Grismore is facing a criminal probe from an incident where he kicked a detained man.

Monday, the committee heard witness testimony about Lavoie’s behavior.

They met in executive session which they say is to make sure the investigation and its findings are airtight and factually sound. Media organizations, including WCAX News, have pushed back citing transparency concerns.

Related Stories:

Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation

Special impeachment committee digs into work

Grismore says impeachment committee member biased

Vermont impeachment committee holds first meeting

Vt. Special Committee on Impeachment set to meet next week

Vermont Legislature’s impeachment committee to meet over the summer

Vt. impeachment committee named

Special committee formed to investigate impeaching 2 Franklin County officials

How do Franklin County voters feel about pending impeachment probe?

Vt. Legislature to launch impeachment investigations of Franklin County officials

Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills

Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down

Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff restructuring discussions

Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case

Vermont State Police investigating finances of Franklin County Sheriff-elect

Judge cancels restraining orders against Sheriff

Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
North Country Honor Flight in Plattsburgh
North Country holds women-only veteran honor flight
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a development project to encourage tourism in the North...
Northern NY tourism to get a boost with new lodge project

Latest News

Vermont museum's new exhibit highlights diversity in the Civil War, Part 2
Companies looking to put up commercial or residential buildings in South Burlington should be...
South Burlington moves forward with solar requirements for new buildings
On this "You Can Quote Me," a look at high-profile court cases. Plus, how new technology can...
You Can Quote Me: June 18, 2023
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York