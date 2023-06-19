Special impeachment committee hears witness testimony

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating whether to recommend the possible impeachment of two of Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials was back at work Monday behind closed doors.

They are deciding whether or not to impeach State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore over allegations of misconduct. Lavoie is accused of repeatedly using inappropriate language toward employees. Grismore is facing a criminal probe from an incident where he kicked a detained man.

Monday, the committee heard witness testimony about Lavoie’s behavior.

They met in executive session which they say is to make sure the investigation and its findings are airtight and factually sound. Media organizations, including WCAX News, have pushed back citing transparency concerns.

