Teaching, creation, artistry at heart of Vermont farm’s Juneteenth celebration

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - People around our region celebrated Juneteenth on Monday, the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. At the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, there were artists, music and lots of great food to eat.

“When any of us are in a state of oppression or suppression, none of us can truly be free,” said Ishmael Ahmed, who was at the Clemmons Family Farm for the first time to celebrate Juneteenth. “We can celebrate Juneteenth but it also points to the fact that the path to freedom is not one and done.”

Ahmed uses spoken word poetry to celebrate this path and continual process. He joins many other musicians, storytellers and even chefs in this process.

“I’ve welcomed so many people and different walks of life that just wanna be a part of it, have their kids experience it, eat the foods, dance to the music-- it’s been fun, it’s been really fun,” said Omega Jade, a teaching artist at the Clemmons Family Farm.

Jade is one of the co-organizers of the event. She wanted to make sure creation and artistry were at the heart of the day.

“We’re all about teaching, co-creating and just encouraging people to commune together and learn,” Jade explained.

She says a big part of helping the learning process is teaching all ages.

“We want the next generation to be better. I think that’s the most important part of having our kids learn these things,” Jade said.

Both Jade and Ahmed say having uncomfortable conversations is a big part of making the next generation better.

“Part of the healing process is acknowledging it,” Ahmed said, “figuring out what went wrong, and then moving forward.”

Moving forward to more dancing, music, art and creations for healing.

