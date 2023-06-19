Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tourism in upstate N.Y. gets a boost with new lodge project

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a development project to encourage tourism in the North Country.

Thanks to over $4 million in funding from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the former Brown Swan Club will be transformed into the Lodge at Schroon Lake. The project is expected to create almost 50 full time and 30 seasonal jobs and to promote tourism to the Adirondack region.

“We are continuing to invest in the revitalization of the North Country, ensuring people from across the globe can experience its picturesque beauty,” Governor Hochul said. “The tourism economy is vital to Upstate New York, and by investing and transforming this beautiful location into a word-class destination, we are attracting visitors not just to the High Peaks and Lake Placid, but also to unique and wonderful locations that are just off the beaten path.”

This is just one of Hochul’s investments in the North Country—Ticonderoga also received $10 million in revitalization funding.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toyota Tundra drives off the road, killing the driver.
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
North Country Honor Flight in Plattsburgh
North Country holds women-only Veteran honor flight
File photo
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks
Waylon Kurts
Waylon Kurts posts $100K bail pending terroristic threat case
The June 2022 incident in Newfane captured on police body camera.
Troopers’ Assoc. escalates feud with AG over officers charged in Newfane incident

Latest News

File Photo
Amazon Clinic faces questions from Senator Peter Welch over data collection
Amazon Clinic faces questions from Senator Peter Welch over data collection
File Photo
Vermonters continue weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations
Vermonters continue weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations
Agri-Mark Dairy Facility Expansion
Agri-Mark dairy facility completes $30 million expansion project