Tourism in upstate N.Y. gets a boost with new lodge project

SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a development project to encourage tourism in the North Country.

Thanks to over $4 million in funding from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the former Brown Swan Club will be transformed into the Lodge at Schroon Lake. The project is expected to create almost 50 full time and 30 seasonal jobs and to promote tourism to the Adirondack region.

“We are continuing to invest in the revitalization of the North Country, ensuring people from across the globe can experience its picturesque beauty,” Governor Hochul said. “The tourism economy is vital to Upstate New York, and by investing and transforming this beautiful location into a word-class destination, we are attracting visitors not just to the High Peaks and Lake Placid, but also to unique and wonderful locations that are just off the beaten path.”

This is just one of Hochul’s investments in the North Country—Ticonderoga also received $10 million in revitalization funding.

