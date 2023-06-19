Advertise With Us
Upper Valley police department works to win national accreditation to build trust

The Hanover Police Department in the Upper Valley is working toward a national accreditation...
The Hanover Police Department in the Upper Valley is working toward a national accreditation which officers say will help build trust within the community.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Hanover Police Department in the Upper Valley is working toward a national accreditation which officers say will help build trust within the community.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, allows departments to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards. They range from preparedness to community outreach.

The department is currently going through that accreditation process which includes an independent review.

Chief Charlie Dennis says national accreditation signals to the town that the department upholds the highest standards of public safety.

“It all boils down to relationships. You have a good relationship with your community, they can be your eyes and ears. And they are going to be more comfortable sharing information and reporting things to you if they have that trust that the department is going to treat that appropriately,” Dennis said.

There are about 18,000 municipal law enforcement agencies across the country but officials say only about 10% of them are CALEA certified.

If the Hanover Police Department wins accreditation this November, it will need to renew that status annually.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

