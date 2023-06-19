Vandals take aim at sculptures ahead of RockFire granite and culture festival

BARRE TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vandals targeted RockFire, damaging sculptures at the granite and culture festival in Barre scheduled for this weekend.

Sculptures atop Millstone Hill were vandalized, including the temple of the Greek god Hephaestus atop the grand lookout. And two of the four columns, crafted more than 100 years ago, were toppled.

“This is really disappointing what happened here but life will go on,” sculptor Chris Miller said.

Miller spent more than six weeks carving the face of Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes and stone, to match the four hand-carved columns from 1910. It’s a centerpiece for the RockFire festival which honors the arts, fire and Barre granite.

“I can carve a nose and epoxy it on there but this is going to be here for thousands of years and that won’t last. It really ought to be carved from scratch. There are a lot of parts broken on it. It’s a long process to fix it,” Miller said.

The loss was made even greater by the antique columns which are $100,000 a piece to remake, bowled over by careless vandals.

“A bunch of guys woke up one morning and they said to themselves, ‘The world doesn’t appreciate how stupid we are, so let’s go break something and we can prove to the world that we are complete, absolute idiots,’” Miller said.

The disappointment of those involved was made worse because happened just over one week from the RockFire festival happening on Saturday.

“It’s just a beautiful thing in a beautiful setting in an area people have come more and more to see as a crown jewel, and that somebody would come here and do that sort of vandalism is just really hard for people to understand,” said Pierre Couture, who created RockFire.

The festival honors other public art installations and those involved worry this will make other artists not want to sign on. For now, they will move forward with celebrating the history of Barre overlooking the valley and its quarries despite deep disappointment over the damage.

“Now, unfortunately, we’re going to have to spend this year’s proceeds fixing the installation instead of taking it to the next step,” Couture said.

Barre Town police say they have not yet made any arrests but two juvenile males are persons of interest in the case. Because the installation is valued at around $20,000, the juveniles are looking at charges of felony unlawful mischief, cases which would typically end up in family court.

