Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont lawmakers gear up for busy week ahead with veto session

Vermont lawmakers will get back to work in Montpelier on Tuesday to try to override several...
Vermont lawmakers will get back to work in Montpelier on Tuesday to try to override several vetoes from Gov. Phil Scott. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will get back to work in Montpelier on Tuesday to try to override several vetoes from Gov. Phil Scott.

Lawmakers passed 96 bills during the session. The governor signed 82 of them, allowed six to go into law without his signature and vetoed eight, bringing his career total of vetoes to 42.

House lawmakers plan to take up at least four vetoes in addition to the state budget. They include a pair of charter changes, one allowing noncitizens to vote in Burlington and the other allowing 16-and 17-year-olds to vote in Brattleboro; a bill dealing with the office of professional regulation; and they will also try to override the governor’s veto on the centerpiece of the budget, the $120 million child care bill.

I asked the House speaker if there was any room at this point for compromise with the governor.

“That’s what we did during the session, that was the time and the place to come to the table with other ideas and suggestions. We did ask the governor for those and we weighed that through other committees through a five-month process. So where we are in the process is at the end of the line,” said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Vt. House Speaker.

There are still a few bills that were not vetoed that they may take up, including a bill strengthening protective services for adults and an overhaul of Vermont’s bottle bill.

The Senate will also take up a few vetoes, as well-- law enforcement interrogation and lawmaker pay. And other bills that did not make it across the finish line before lawmakers adjourned last month, like a sweeping elections bill.

Housing for the homeless has become a big sticking point among Democrats ahead of the veto session. As for the latest negotiations, Krowinski declined to share the details of the proposal, including how much it would cost and how much it would be funded. But the speaker says she’s confident it will earn the support of 17 lawmakers holding out their support for the state budget.

Related Stories:

Vt. election reform bill could be taken up in veto session

Housing advocates say budget compromise falls short

Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters

Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session

Vt. officials explain consequences of budget veto session

Scott tops 40 career vetoes; more likely on the way

Burlington, Montpelier race to address homeless needs

Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program

Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Senate President Baruth

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
North Country Honor Flight in Plattsburgh
North Country holds women-only veteran honor flight
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a development project to encourage tourism in the North...
Northern NY tourism to get a boost with new lodge project

Latest News

If there’s one thing to know about Kristie Armstrong, it’s this: “I was obsessed with cotton...
Made in Vermont: Crazy Cotton Candy Lady
At the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, there were artists, music and lots of great food to...
Teaching, creation, artistry at heart of Vermont farm’s Juneteenth celebration
South Burlington moves forward with solar requirements for new buildings
Vermont sues chemical giant Monsanto over toxic PCBs in schools, waters