Vermont lawmakers gear up for busy week ahead with veto session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will get back to work in Montpelier on Tuesday to try to override several vetoes from Gov. Phil Scott.

Lawmakers passed 96 bills during the session. The governor signed 82 of them, allowed six to go into law without his signature and vetoed eight, bringing his career total of vetoes to 42.

House lawmakers plan to take up at least four vetoes in addition to the state budget. They include a pair of charter changes, one allowing noncitizens to vote in Burlington and the other allowing 16-and 17-year-olds to vote in Brattleboro; a bill dealing with the office of professional regulation; and they will also try to override the governor’s veto on the centerpiece of the budget, the $120 million child care bill.

I asked the House speaker if there was any room at this point for compromise with the governor.

“That’s what we did during the session, that was the time and the place to come to the table with other ideas and suggestions. We did ask the governor for those and we weighed that through other committees through a five-month process. So where we are in the process is at the end of the line,” said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Vt. House Speaker.

There are still a few bills that were not vetoed that they may take up, including a bill strengthening protective services for adults and an overhaul of Vermont’s bottle bill.

The Senate will also take up a few vetoes, as well-- law enforcement interrogation and lawmaker pay. And other bills that did not make it across the finish line before lawmakers adjourned last month, like a sweeping elections bill.

Housing for the homeless has become a big sticking point among Democrats ahead of the veto session. As for the latest negotiations, Krowinski declined to share the details of the proposal, including how much it would cost and how much it would be funded. But the speaker says she’s confident it will earn the support of 17 lawmakers holding out their support for the state budget.

