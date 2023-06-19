Advertise With Us
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Main and Beane roads.

Vermont State Police say David Santos, 67, of Huntington, was headed north when he crossed the other lane and went off into the southbound shoulder of the road. His vehicle ended up in the Huntington River.

Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

