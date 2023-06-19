Vermont museum’s new exhibit highlights diversity in the Civil War

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth celebrations were held across Vermont on Monday. A Northeast Kingdom museum celebrated by opening a new exhibit about the Civil War.

“A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War,” highlights Vermonters in the Civil War, but also more diverse perspectives from the war, including telling the story of Black Confederate soldiers and other African Americans who were involved in the war.

The Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village is well known for highlighting the life of Alexander Twilight, a Black man who made big strides in American history here in Vermont.

But they say there are other broad and interesting stories to share, which is what they’re trying to do with this exhibit.

“Juneteenth has become a time for us to remember all the stories in Orleans County and the Northeast Kingdom that may not have been told prior, because of racial diversity, because of the biases that may have been present at the time history was being written,” said Molly Veysey of the Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village.

Our Elissa Borden also spoke with Spencer Kuchle, the associate director of Collections and Interpretation at the Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village.

The exhibit will remain open for the season Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

