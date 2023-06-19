Vermont to receive millions in funding after updates to the FCC’s broadband coverage map

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A statewide push to share your broadband experience with the federal government is bringing millions of dollars to Vermont.

A previous FCC map showed 98% of Vermont was covered with adequate broadband. But many Vermonters know that this is not their experience. The Vermont Community Broadband Board believed there were more than 20,000 inaccurate reportings, causing the state to miss out on funding. Since then, 11,000 challenges to the FCC map have been approved.

VCCB leaders say Vermont will get an additional $35 to $50 million dollars as a result of the challenges.

“It brings in more money to the state, but we’re allocating our funding by road miles. In other words, when you build this network, it really you’ve got to build the fiber down every road anyhow. So we chose road miles and we just divided up by road miles to the state, got it, whatever that allocation was.” said Christine Hallquist, who is on the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

The money will start coming in between January to July of 2024. Once the funding is accessible, communication union districts can apply for it in forms of grants to continue their rollout, many of which are already in the construction phase.

In preparation for this new funding, the VCBB is also hosting another listening session tonight, looking for feedback from Vermonters about Vermont’s Internet for All plan.

So far, the group has heard that people are dissatisfied with the expense of their current internet service, frustrated with slow speeds, and reporting bad customer service.

Some have said their internet often cuts out or is unreliable in storms, and have had to move due to the issues.

VCCB is taking notes and specifically looking for feedback from minority groups, including BIPOC and LGBTQ Vermonters, people below the federal poverty level, and those who are incarcerated.

Hallquist also adds, “there’s a high percentage of low income folks in these rural areas much higher than the areas that are served today. So that includes things like providing devices, providing trading, providing support—people who are on the other side of the digital divide are also on the other side of the economic divide. So it really is giving them the opportunity to compete, like the rest of people who are connected.”

The next in-person listening session will be held at the Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

