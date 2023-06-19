Vermont sues chemical giant Monsanto over toxic PCBs in schools, waters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general has announced the state is suing chemical giant Monsanto. This first-in-the-nation environmental lawsuit targets the PCB manufacturer for hazardous contamination in both the Green Mountain State’s waterways and, notably, its school buildings.

The PCB contamination discovery at Burlington High School in the fall of 2020 is what prompted the statewide PCB school testing program established by law in 2021. If this lawsuit is won or settled, it could not only offset the $190 million price tag to demolish and rebuild the high school, it could help at all Vermont schools with PCB contamination.

“We have sued Monsanto for creating, marketing, selling and distributing the toxic chemical substances known as PCBs,” said Charity Clark, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Clark said her office, in collaboration with the Natural Resources Agency, filed the lawsuit in Vermont Superior Court in Chittenden County on Friday. The case seeks financial damages for costs to investigate, assess and remediate the cancer-causing chemical leaching into Vermont schools’ indoor air and waterways, namely Lake Champlain.

“I want Vermonters to know this could be a long fight and there are no guarantees with litigation, but we are in it for the long haul,” Clark said.

Some 321 Vermont schools are legally obligated to participate in the state’s PCB testing program. So far, 50 schools have undergone sampling and about 30%-- or at least 13-- have detected levels considered concerning by health and environmental officials, therefore requiring contamination cleanup.

Justin Kolber, the attorney general’s environmental and public protection division chief, contends internal memos prove Monsanto knew for years before the EPA banned PCBs in the 1970s the synthetic lubricant was dangerous.

“Monsanto told its own employees, ‘Hey, don’t eat lunch on the PCB-manufacturing floor because our own medical director said quote-we know PCBs are toxic,’” Kolber said.

Kolber asserts despite this apparent knowledge, Monsanto, driven by corporate greed, outwardly deceived consumers.

“They had conducted their own studies on construction materials that were used in schools. Monsanto knew the volatility of PCBs to break down, and they falsely called PCBs quote ‘inert and nonvolatile,’” Kolber said.

Within the last three years, multiple state attorneys general have settled similar environmental lawsuits against Monsanto, most recently Oregon for nearly $700 million, and before that, Ohio, Washington and New Hampshire, also for substantial sums. Cases are currently unfolding in New Jersey, Illinois and Maryland.

“It’s deeply telling that they’ve settled these other lawsuits for significant amounts of money,” said Christophe Courchesne, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Courchesne notes while these other lawsuits focus largely on waterway contamination, Vermont’s lawsuit uniquely also targets PCBs ubiquitous in older construction materials.

“This additional component broadens the lawsuit, makes it a bit more specific in terms of the types of costs the state is incurring,” Courchesne said.

In a statement, Monsanto argues the case has no merit. The company wrote, in part: “The bottom line is that the state has underfunded its public schools and significantly deferred recommended best maintenance practices.The state cannot recover damages from Monsanto for problems caused by its own neglect and delays.”

Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, echoes this same denial of liability in the two federal lawsuits filed by the Burlington School District and educators last fall.

