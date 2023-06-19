Vermonter creates giant sculpture park on a piece of Enosburgh land

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Deep in the farm lands of Enosburg lies a hidden gem filled with giant sculptures that cover forty five acres of rolling meadows.

“Collaboratively, they do more conceptual work, they do all kinds of things. I have always been a solo artist,” said Vermont Artist David Stromeyer.

Vermont American abstract sculptor, David Stromeyer has been in the Green Mountain State making larger than life abstract sculptures for over fifty years.

He bought a huge piece of farm land near the Cold Hollow Mountains in 1970. He says when he first bought the property all there was, was a little shack, and no running water.

“After a couple of years working in the house, as a studio. I had no phone, no hot water. No bathroom, I built this studio, which still had no bathroom. Haha. No hot water,” said the artists. “The thing about bathrooms, haha,” explained writer, and his wife Sarah Stromeyer

He met his wife Sarah in 1982. She decided to move in with him that spring and they started a life together.

For the last 50 years he’s been placing his large metal sculptures in what is essentially their backyard.

He creates his work with different techniques and inventions like his hydraulic press he built himself. He says he thinks of his artwork and the land as one big art piece that works together.

“I started with steel right off the bat. That has been the major focus of my work. However I have worked with cast concrete, aluminum. I just got an hour ago a shipment of stainless steel. So I don’t try to limit myself,” said David Stromeyer.

The two wanted a way for people to see the art. In 2014, they opened their gates to the public, calling their land Cold Hollow Sculpture Park. For years later, with the help of community partners, the park became a non-profit. Hoping to make the space an art sanctuary for everyone.

“Art and culture speak to that, and everybody has that. Whatever their doing with it, everybody has it. We thought if we had a place where people could come and be here and live in that way. This is a creative making space and that sort of the vibe here,” said Sarah Stromeyer.

David has created 473 sculptures and 70 of them live on Cold Hollow Park. The land sees hundreds of people each year eager to explore the rolling hills of art.

They also have various different types of public programs and have brought several artists out to show their work. The couple says this gives them great joy.

“We get a lot of reward from people’s positive response here. I have literally witnessed people driving into the parking lot. Get out, maybe a couple and somethings been going bad. I see them an hour and a half later and they’re all happy,” said David Stromeyer.

David says as long as he’s able to do his work, he’ll keep on creating.

“For me it’s delightful. Most people my age have retired 15 years ago. As long as I am physically able to do it, and as long as I have something to say. If either of those stop, then I’ll stop I guess,” said the artist.

