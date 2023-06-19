Advertise With Us
You Can Quote Me: June 18, 2023

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a look at high-profile court cases. We examine decisions that could affect college students and victims of sex crimes.

Plus, arrested for crimes in places they’d never even visited. We investigate how new police technology sometimes leads to the wrong suspects.

And we check back in on a chicken on the lam, a hitchhiking hen that stunned people on Burlington’s Church Street.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

