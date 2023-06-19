BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s nice to see some sunshine out there this evening! After a dreary and soggy stretch of days, there will be much more sun around this week. Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the 50s. A few areas of fog are possible by morning.

There will be lots of sun around on Tuesday, especially across western areas. A couple pop up showers are possible across eastern Vermont and New Hampshire, but they will be few and far between and won’t amount to much. Wednesday will be another nice day after some areas of fog in the morning.

Temperatures will get a bit warmer each day this week. Expect highs in the mid 70s to near 80 on Tuesday, with low 80s on Wednesday. We’ll crank up the heat by Thursday as highs surge well into the 80s to near 90 in spots. Friday will be another hot day if we can keep the clouds away.

It won’t be humid through most of the week, but humidity begins to surge on Friday, and it will be downright soupy over the weekend with dew points in the mid 60s to near 70. The weekend also looks unsettled with more showers and storms possible, especially Saturday.

Air quality is good today, but there is just a little bit of elevated smoke high in the atmosphere. Air quality will remain good through tomorrow, and any upper level smoke should move out.

Have a great evening and enjoy the sunshine!

-Jess Langlois

