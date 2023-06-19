BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and Juneteenth, everyone! We will make some big improvements in the weather today from what we had over that wet, cloudy, and cool weekend. After some patchy fog burns off, there will be a good deal of sunshine for the rest of the day with just a few clouds mixing in. There is just a slight chance for a stray shower or two. We will be warming up into the low/mid 70s, just a little shy of what is normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 79°).

Tuesday will be much the same as today and just a few degrees warmer.

Summer officially begins on Wednesday . . . at 10:57 AM to be precise. That is the time of the summer solstice. And it is certainly going to start feeling like summer with a lot of spots getting into the low/mid 80s for highs.

By the end of the week, we will be pushing the 90 degree mark in a lot of places. It will also be turning more humid by the end of the week . . . something we haven’t dealt with much so far this meteorological summer.

It will stay hot & muggy through the weekend as a frontal system drifts through with lots of rain and possible thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.

The air quality over the entire northeastern U.S. is in the GOOD category. The wildfire smoke will be staying away from us for the time being.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of all the sunny, warm weather that is on its way. -Gary

