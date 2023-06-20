Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom, police say

Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot...
Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot his pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say. (Photo credit: Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector)(Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Norwalk police confirmed a pregnant mother and was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son on Friday.

Chief David Smith said the mother called 911 around 1 p.m. reporting her son had accidentally gotten a hold of the gun and shot her.

Officers had to force their way into the locked Woodlawn Avenue home before they found her with a gunshot wound in her back in her upstairs bedroom with her son, according to Smith.

She was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center where she died about three hours later, Smith confirmed.

Police identified her as 31-year-old Laura Ilg. Media reports indicate that the unborn child she was carrying also didn’t survive the shooting.

Smith stated the house was full of safety features like baby gates.

Police respond to a shooting in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A woman was shot by her toddler son,...
Police respond to a shooting in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A woman was shot by her toddler son, police said. (Photo credit: Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector)(Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector)

Police said they believe the gun was always left in the night stand, Smith said.

Officers learned that Ilg’s son did not usually have access to that bedroom, said Smith.

However, Ilg told police her son got into the room while she was doing laundry and started playing with the gun, according to Smith.

That’s when the gun was fired into her back, said Smith.

Smith said there was no one else inside the home because the father was at work at the time of the shooting.

The father of the 2-year-old boy claimed the gun was his, according to Smith.

Smith said the boy is still with his father.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting