Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are remembering brothers who were killed earlier this month. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A community is remembering three young brothers who authorities say were killed by their father.

Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor David Gast said the brothers, ages 3, 4 and 7, were killed by their dad, Chad Doerman, on June 15.

According to prosecutors, the boys were lined up and killed execution-style outside of the family’s home.

WXIX reports just 24 hours before their death, the boys were at the New Richmond Youth Sports Association baseball field, playing what would be their final game.

The boys’ baseball coaches, along with the rest of the community, are now remembering them fondly.

“He was good, he was a trickster,” said coach Tony Brock, describing the 4-year-old. “He would come up and try to bat right, and we knew he wasn’t right-handed, but he would still bat right and laugh.”

Dwayne Kuhn, who used to coach the 7-year-old brother, said he was an exceptional left-handed talent who always smiled while showing feisty energy.

“He was just an amazing child,” Kuhn said. “A lot of intensity on the baseball field but at the same time just a super sweet kid.”

Both coaches said the boys brought joy and energy to the diamond every time they stepped onto the field.

While the 3-year-old brother was too young to play, Brock and Kuhn said they know he would have followed in his brothers’ footsteps.

To honor and remember the three brothers, the New Richmond Sports Association is hosting a vigil at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boys’ father has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

John Griffin/File
Ex-CNN producer sentenced in child sex scheme
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
File photo
Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks protest