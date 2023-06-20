Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Moos: Big marlin catch disqualified for fishy rules at tournament
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking through her window
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June...
Actor Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial scheduled for Aug. 3