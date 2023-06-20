Advertise With Us
Drone with heat detector locates shivering NH man on island in river

File photo
File photo(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who sought refuge on an island after his kayak overturned in the Saco River was located early Sunday thanks to a drone equipped with thermal sensors, officials said.

The drone operated by Center Conway Fire detected a heat source on an island, and the North Conway and Bartlett Fire Swift Water Rescue Team successfully located the man after midnight.

Mark Thompson, 69, of Conway, New Hampshire, was cold and wet but otherwise unharmed, officials said.

He and his son intended to paddle downstream but both capsized their kayaks Saturday afternoon.

His son was reunited with his kayak, but Thompson was separated from his kayak and had to swim to safety. He was last seen on shore around 2 p.m., officials said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

