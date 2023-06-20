Ex-CNN producer sentenced in child sex scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former CNN producer has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sex crimes that took place in Vermont.

John Griffin, 45, took a plea deal in December, admitting to meeting a woman on a website and persuading her to bring her nine-year-old daughter to Ludlow for illegal sexual activity.

As part of the plea deal, the government dropped two remaining counts of enticement of a minor.

He was fired from CNN after his arrest in 2021.

