Ex-CNN producer sentenced in child sex scheme

John Griffin/File
John Griffin/File(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former CNN producer has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sex crimes that took place in Vermont.

John Griffin, 45, took a plea deal in December, admitting to meeting a woman on a website and persuading her to bring her nine-year-old daughter to Ludlow for illegal sexual activity.

As part of the plea deal, the government dropped two remaining counts of enticement of a minor.

He was fired from CNN after his arrest in 2021.

