Fletcher Free Library begins 2023 summer reading challenge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ready, set, read! Today marks the start of the Fletcher Free Library’s 2023 summer challenge program.

The library will host events all summer, from family game nights, water color classes, and guest speakers, all with learning in mind. They will also be hosting a party today to kick off the beginning of the challenge from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library at 235 College Street in Burlington. There will be live music from local musicians and other activities, and they welcome everyone to join in for free.

The children’s librarian says summer reading for kids is important to avoid ‘summer slide’, or learning loss over summer break.

“Kids who read during the summer return to school with a reading level up two grades higher than their peers who don’t. Beat the summer slide: make visiting the Library part of your summer routine!” said FFL Children’s Librarian Megan Butterfield.

The program runs until August 20th.

