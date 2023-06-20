Gov. Sununu signs $15.2B ‘bipartisan miracle budget’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a $15.2 billion two-year state budget into law Tuesday, capping off a surprisingly smooth legislative session.

It was the first time since 1999 that lawmakers sent the governor a budget without having House and Senate negotiators craft a compromise between the two chambers. The cooperation displayed by the 400-member House was particularly notable, given that Republicans hold such a slim majority that attendance often has determined which party prevailed on any given day.

Sununu called it a “bipartisan miracle budget” that serves families, students, workers and businesses well.

“Everyone gave a little to get a lot. This budget proves that with a near evenly split legislature, here in New Hampshire, we’re able to come together and deliver for the people of the Granite State to unlock unprecedented opportunity,” he said in a statement. “Today is proof that with the right approach, good government is still possible.”

Highlights include the largest increase in state worker salaries in nearly 50 years, elimination of the interest and dividends tax by 2025, $141 million for public schools as well as investments in affordable housing.

