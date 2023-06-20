Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Gov. Sununu signs $15.2B ‘bipartisan miracle budget’

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a $15.2 billion two-year state budget into law, capping...
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a $15.2 billion two-year state budget into law, capping off a surprisingly smooth legislative session. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a $15.2 billion two-year state budget into law Tuesday, capping off a surprisingly smooth legislative session.

It was the first time since 1999 that lawmakers sent the governor a budget without having House and Senate negotiators craft a compromise between the two chambers. The cooperation displayed by the 400-member House was particularly notable, given that Republicans hold such a slim majority that attendance often has determined which party prevailed on any given day.

Sununu called it a “bipartisan miracle budget” that serves families, students, workers and businesses well.

“Everyone gave a little to get a lot. This budget proves that with a near evenly split legislature, here in New Hampshire, we’re able to come together and deliver for the people of the Granite State to unlock unprecedented opportunity,” he said in a statement. “Today is proof that with the right approach, good government is still possible.”

Highlights include the largest increase in state worker salaries in nearly 50 years, elimination of the interest and dividends tax by 2025, $141 million for public schools as well as investments in affordable housing.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks protest
Man arrested in St. Albans armed robbery
Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes
File photo
Vermont courts continue to address pandemic backlog