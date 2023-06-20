Advertise With Us
Man arrested in St. Albans armed robbery

Adam Hakey
Adam Hakey(Courtesy: St. Albans Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a man after an armed robbery in St. Albans on Tuesday.

It happened at the Bayberry Cottage store on Main Street at about 12:45 p.m.

Police say Adam Hakey, 33, of St. Albans, was caught on surveillance video.

Employees told police which direction Hakey took off in and officers tracked him down. They say they found an edged weapon.

Hakey was held on $10,000 bail. He’s due in court Wednesday.

