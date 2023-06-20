A new plan to extend emergency housing but with some requirements
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Legislative leaders crafted a plan to transition people out of Vermont’s hotel-motel program.
Multiple sources have provided the draft bill to Channel 3 News that shows a proposal that would let some homeless individuals stay in hotels -- longer.
This time not for free. Occupants are required to contribute 30% of their income to the room bill, participate in case management, and actively search for permanent housing.
Meanwhile, the human services agency would assist in the housing search and re-negotiate room rates to 50%.
It would be funded through the capital and essential investments reserve and would not apply to hundreds of Vermonters who’ve already been evicted.
