Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Northfield man faces attempted murder charges following a knife attack early Tuesday.
Northfield Police say it happened around 6:22 a.m. at a home on Main Street. They say the victim was stabbed multiple times and critically injured.
Dennis Magoon, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
He was due in court Tuesday afternoon.
