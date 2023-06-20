Advertise With Us
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Northfield man faces attempted murder charges following a knife attack early Tuesday.

Northfield Police say it happened around 6:22 a.m. at a home on Main Street. They say the victim was stabbed multiple times and critically injured.

Dennis Magoon, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He was due in court Tuesday afternoon.

