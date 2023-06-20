Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the man shot and killed by a Fair Haven Police officer Monday night.

They say Kenneth Barber Jr., 38, of Castleton, was at a home at 26 Washington Street where officers responded around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a fight.

Police say an initial investigation indicates Barber left the house armed with a handgun and argued with several residents from next door, who ultimately were able to restrain and disarm him. When police arrived, Barber broke free and attempted to drive away, striking Detective Shaun Hewitt with the car. They say Hewitt fired his service weapon one time, hitting Barber in the torso. Barber was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they have spoken with witnesses and reviewed bystander video of the incident. They say the Fair Haven Police Department is not equipped with body-worn cameras or cruiser cameras.

Hewitt has served with the Fair Haven department since 1998 after beginning his police career with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department in 1991 and subsequently working for the Brandon Police Department. In Fair Haven, Hewitt acts as the department’s firearms instructor.

Fair Haven Police Department Detective Shaun Hewitt. (Fair Haven Police Department | Courtesy Vermont State Police)

When Vermont State Police finish investigating, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office to review the use of force.

