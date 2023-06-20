Advertise With Us
Police investigating Short Stop burglary in Bakersfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a burglary at a Bakersfield gas station Saturday.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m. a suspect broke a window at the Short Stop gas station in Bakersfield. The suspect was dressed in all black clothing and stole goods from the Main Street store.

Police ask if you have any information, give the St. Albans Barracks a call at 802-524-5993.

