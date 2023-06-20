Pollinator-focused nursery opens in Jericho

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National Pollinator Week -- a time to celebrate pollinators and put in extra effort to help them. There are a lot of initiatives to do so in our region, including a new native plant nursery in Jericho that is taking all of the guesswork out of planting a pollinator-friendly garden.

Just about a month into business, Bird and Bee Native Plants is attracting pollinators, and people interested in helping pollinators. The budding business in Jericho has got one mission.

“Mostly I’m trying to grow plants that are native-specific to this area to help support native pollinators, bees and butterflies and the birds that co-evolved with them,” said owner Tobi Schulman. “Having things that are specific to our eco-region is important, and that’s not really very available yet.”

In her 20-plus years working in nurseries, Schulman says she’s noticed there are a handful of native, pollinator-friendly plants that you just can’t buy at lots of places simply because the plants aren’t offered in catalogs that nurseries might order from. But her small business doesn’t work that way. “Most of them are from seed. Some of them I’ve dug from my own gardens, and a few things I did get in from another local Vermont nursery,” she said.

Because she grows most of her own stock, it gives her a lot more freedom and variety in the plants she’s able to offer to her customers, “This is a thalictrum that I’ve not seen anyone offering. I’ve been in the nursery industry for a long time and it’s a really cool plant. If I was buying plugs in, it’s not in the catalog. But since I’m growing it myself, I’m able to offer this one,” Schulman said.

All of Schulman’s plants are species that pollinators, birds, and other critters in Vermont will take to. She has some plants that are native to the United States, and others native to Vermont, specifically. “Mountain mints are really awesome, they smell great, and pollinators love them. Great blue lobelia -- milkweeds -- everyone knows about, and I have some milkweeds also. Another plant that people might not have heard about is penstemon digitalis,” Schulman said.

According to the Pollinator Partnership, pollinators provide pollination to over 180,000 species of plants, including 1,200 crops. They also clean our air, protect the soil from severe weather, and support other wildlife.

Schulman points to research that says prospects for many pollinators are bleak, which is exactly why she’s opened up shop. She’s trying to make it as easy as possible for gardeners to find plants that will offer a hospitable environment. “Pollinators and some of our pollinating insects, birds and butterflies are in decline, and they need the native plants they co-evolved with,” she said.

One month in, she says she’s been received well by the community, who seem to want to help, or at least learn more. “I actually underestimated how rewarding it would be to have people come out who knew what I was doing and understood the importance. And it’s been really fun to get to connect with other people that are interested in the same,” Schulman said.

