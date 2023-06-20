Protesters disrupt veto session at Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters disrupted the proceedings at the Vermont Statehouse on Tuesday as lawmakers returned for the first day of the veto session.

Some two dozen protestors delayed proceedings, outraged over a proposal to extend hotel housing while the state builds more permanent options. They say it doesn’t go far enough and that those already evicted from hotels should get permanent shelter.

Protesters chanted outside the House chamber after being removed by the sergeant-at-arms.

Lawmakers also overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto on the $120 million child care bill. They are also slated to try to override vetoes on a pair of charter changes, lawmaker pay and changes to the office of professional regulation.

Our Calvin Cutler is there and he will have updates on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

