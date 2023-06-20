Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks protest

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - An event at Vergennes Union High School Tuesday night on the topic of transgender de-transition has sparked protests.

Tuesday’s “Rethinking Transgenderism” event is not school-sponsored. According to the organizers’ website, it features, Walt Heyer, “an international speaker who had surgery to ‘transition’ from male to female, but hormones and sex change genital surgery couldn’t change his biological sex, nor solve the underlying issues driving his gender dysphoria.”

The event was met with a student-organized rally and representatives from Outright Vermont and other groups.

Amanda Rhodenburg from Outright Vermont says that people choosing to de-transition is very rare and not everyone has the same journey. Rhodenburg says this type of conversation-- especially in a school environment-- only encourages others to be hateful.

“To have a community group coming into the very school that young people are required to attend every day to say that they are bad or wrong or that they shouldn’t exist and don’t belong there is so deeply harmful,” Rhodenburg said.

The speaker is being hosted by the local chapter of the group Parents’ Right to Education, which describes themselves as advocates for parents to make decisions regarding their children’s education.

Representatives from the group declined to be interviewed, but sent a statement saying, in part: “Public schools are teaching minors controversial content without parent knowledge or permission,” and that “parents also have a right to influence school policy, and protect their children from controversial subjects, which many consider to be age-inappropriate, and not medically accurate, even dangerous.”

One question on many people’s minds is why the school allowed the event to take place. Addison Northwest Supervisory District Superintendent Sheila Soule issued a statement to the community saying their policy allows any group regardless of beliefs to use the space. “The perspectives proposed by the organizers of the forthcoming event are not in harmony with the vision and mission of the district. we will persist in educating and supporting students in a manner that celebrates diversity and upholds the principles of equity.”

Agency of Education officials said the use of facilities is entirely up to each district as long as it isn’t creating security issues.

