Vermont courts continue to address pandemic backlog

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As operations at Vermont courthouses return to pre-pandemic levels, many are still dealing with a backlog of cases from the past several years.

Most state courts reopened to full capacity last summer after operations were suspended during the pandemic. But while the courts were closed, the cases continued to pile up, adding to a backlog that pre-dated the pandemic.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan says his office has cases that have been pending for as long as five years. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s not going to be a short road,” Sullivan said. “While we are hacking away at the old cases, we are also starting to see a surge in new cases, but there’s a limit to what any of us can do in a day.”

Teri Corsones, Vermont’s court administrator, says the reason for the backlog includes halting jury trials, moving to remote hearings, as well as the switch to a new case management and e-filing system.

According to the most recent data from the Vermont Judiciary, in June of 2019, there were just over 5,000 cases pending in the criminal division. But by February of 2022, that number nearly doubled to 9,800 cases pending. By the start of this year, the case count had fallen to 8,700.

“Everybody is sort of full bore on attacking this and really doing whatever we possibly can to move cases as quickly as we can and dispose of them, and again, slowly but steadily, reduce the number of cases that have been pending long term,” Corsones said.

Corsones says the judiciary has brought in 10 judges out of retirement to serve on the bench to move cases forward. At the county level, Sullivan says his office is taking a refined approach to resolving cases in specific circumstances. “Some of these cases are four years old, five years old and witnesses are no longer available. So, those cases we are dismissing because the passage of time has meant those cases can no longer go forward,” he said.

According to the state’s 2024 budget, the judiciary was approved for funds to hire one new judge and clerk as well as five new judicial assistants. There’s also money for technology improvements.

Sullivan says he’s hopeful that conversations within the Legislature will help to get operations up to speed.

