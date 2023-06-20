Advertise With Us
Vermont Open underway in Fairlee

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Open is back in Fairlee this week.

The annual golf tournament is hosted by the Lake Morey Country Club. This year, 96 pros and 46 amateurs are taking part in the tournament -- an increase over last year.

Good weather is expected for the three-day event. The tournament attracts golfers from all over the country, but it isn’t the only draw.

“The string of events between Mass Open to Vermont Open to New Hampshire brings people up to the area and they can schedule accordingly, a couple of weeks off and hit three events. That’s a big draw -- and why wouldn’t you want to come up in the summer?” said Justin Bonnett with the Lake Morey Country Club.

The top 60 pros and 14 amateurs will make the cut for Wednesday’s final round. The total purse this year is $23,000 with roughly $6,000 going to the pro who finishes first.

