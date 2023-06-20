Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont State Park campsites filling up fast

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The official start of summer is almost here and more Vermonters are looking to take advantage of hiking and camping in the state’s parks.

There are 2,200 campsites in the Vermont State Parks System. People can book them nearly a year in advance, so many of the prime times and spots book up fast. But Vermont State Parks Director Nate McKeen says even those looking for last-minute camping have options. including getting on a cancelation list for your favorite park or checking out somewhere new that hasn’t been booked yet.

“You can look on our website and it has the availability by park -- which site is still available -- so it gives you, narrows down really quickly what’s available for you if you want to go last minute. And we do encourage folks to plan in advance, but also if you have a whim, you want to go camping, I think we could find a spot,” McKeen said.

He says out-of-state camping attendance is significantly up over last year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in...
3rd person dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Huntington on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont man killed in Huntington crash
Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash in Berkshire on Sunday...
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Vandals take aim at sculptures ahead of RockFire granite and culture festival
Protesters disrupt veto session at Vermont Statehouse
Vermont Open underway in Fairlee
Protesters disrupted the proceedings at the Vermont Statehouse on Tuesday as lawmakers returned...
Protesters disrupt veto session at Vermont Statehouse