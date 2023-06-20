Vermont State Park campsites filling up fast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The official start of summer is almost here and more Vermonters are looking to take advantage of hiking and camping in the state’s parks.

There are 2,200 campsites in the Vermont State Parks System. People can book them nearly a year in advance, so many of the prime times and spots book up fast. But Vermont State Parks Director Nate McKeen says even those looking for last-minute camping have options. including getting on a cancelation list for your favorite park or checking out somewhere new that hasn’t been booked yet.

“You can look on our website and it has the availability by park -- which site is still available -- so it gives you, narrows down really quickly what’s available for you if you want to go last minute. And we do encourage folks to plan in advance, but also if you have a whim, you want to go camping, I think we could find a spot,” McKeen said.

He says out-of-state camping attendance is significantly up over last year.

