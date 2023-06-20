Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair Haven Monday night.

State police say it happened at about 7:40 p.m. at a home on Washington Street, and a Fair Haven police officer pulled the trigger.

They say the officer responded to a report of an ongoing fight. When the officer arrived on scene, the officer and a man outside the home got into an altercation, and the officer fired their handgun, striking the man.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities will be back on scene Tuesday morning to continue their investigation.

The Fair Haven officer will be identified within the next 24 hours.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.