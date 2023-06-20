Von Doepp set to compete at Ultimate U-24 World Championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington native Sarah Von Doepp got an early start in the sport of Ultimate.

“I started playing Ultimate in middle school,” Von Doepp said. “My dad started organizing pickups for myself and other kids in my grade, and then started to get more serious when I entered high school. When I started at Burlington High School, we had one team of 20 people, 25 people on a good day. By the time I graduated, we had five different teams.”

She played for the BHS club team...and after transferring back to her hometown her sophomore year of college, VOn Doepp joined the women’s Ultimate team at UVM.

“I transferred into UVM, came to Ruckus,” Von Doepp said. “Then that sophomore year of mine in March, we were sent home for the pandemic. That year was a weird growing period. We were doing a lot of leadership restructuring and fixing of our social communities. We put a lot of dedication and effort into that while trying to keep the playing part going.”

Now if you grew up in the ‘80s, ‘90s, or 2000s, you probably remember Ultimate as having somewhat of a counterculture element to it. That spirit lives on to some extent in the team names and uniforms of schools like UVM. Rather than being called the Catamounts, UVM’s women’s team is called Ruckus and the men’s team is named Chill.

“Historically, it’s been because a lot of times club teams aren’t allowed to use UVM logos and names and other such things,” Von Doepp said. “It’s been Ruckus since like the ‘90s, and so it’s just really fun. It’s a different way of like expressing your team values.”

But make no mistake: this is a sport that has only become more and more competitive. And UVM has two of the best college teams in the country, with both Ruckus and Chill reaching the national semifinals back in May.

“It’s really been incredible to watch it grow,” Von Doepp said of the program. “When I came into UVM, we were a regionals-definitely, nationals-extremely hopeful team, and now we are a nationals-definitely and national finals-hopefully team.”

There are several reasons for that, but one is pretty obvious: Vermont is still the only state that sponsors the sport at the high school varsity level.

“It’s definitely played a factor, maybe not necessarily in terms of skill, but at least in terms of visibility,” Von Doepp said. “Where Ultimate now in Vermont is something that’s written about in newspapers and they get to play on like the turf of BHS, I spent my high school playing on like a mediocre grass field that wasn’t even on the BHS campus.”

Von Doepp graduated from Burlington one year too early to take advantage of the varsity debut in 2019, but now she and a handful with ties to our area are getting set to play in next month’s Under-24 World Ultimate Championships in England. Von Doepp is one of four from UVM making the trip, with Middlebury and Dartmouth sending one each.

“You apply to tryout, and from the applicants, the coaches select a pool of 200 people, a hundred female matching players, and a hundred male matching players to go to tryouts,” Von Doepp said. “It’s a whole weekend. It’s really awesome. It was one of the best ultimate experiences I’ve ever had in my entire life. After that, you sit and you wait for a really long time and you’re stressed every time you open your email. Then eventually they release the team and yeah, it’s really exciting.”

Von Doepp says it’s an opportunity she’s been dreaming of for a long time, and she hopes she can serve as inspiration for kids just getting into the sport.

“I have a vivid memory of watching the first high level women’s club game that I’d ever seen in 2017 live and just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can do that too!’” Von Doepp said. “Playing on the national team has been my dream since I was 16, and I really never thought that it would be possible. Now I’m here and it is really surreal. So I hope that it can help support them to also reach for the goals that they want to and just believe that they can.”

The U-24 world championships run from July 2nd to the 8th in Nottingham, England.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.