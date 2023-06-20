Weekend flooding causes damage in Upper Valley towns

MERIDEN, N.H. (WCAX) - Several New Hampshire towns in and around the Upper Valley are assessing damage after weekend rains left a wake of destruction.

The weekend rains, while isolated, left their mark on the village of Meriden.

Kara Toms, who lives on the Grantham Mountain Road in Meriden, took a video at the height of Saturday’s rainfall. Within a matter of minutes, raging water just below her home jumped a culvert, eventually washing out several hundred feet of road.

“We came home and discovered there was no road at that point. So that was pretty shocking,” said Sharon Merchant, who lives right around the corner on Red Hill Road. She says water also took its toll on that road cutting off access to several homes. “By the time Sunday afternoon rolled around, I believe everybody had an egress that was safe to be on.”

“Flooding that we’ve never seen in 60 years,” said Plainfield Town Administrator Stephen Halleran. He says the damage in Meriden -- which lies within the town -- was not isolated and that state officials will now be working with FEMA to determine the extent of the damage that was reported throughout Sullivan County. “Croydon, Newport, and Plainfield all seem to be towns that had some damage. It appears that ours was as bad or worse than most.”

Federal disaster dollars will determine how the town road crew goes about fixing the blown-out culverts. “In a perfect world with federal assistance, we would make that structure larger, but I’m not sure we will be able to do that if we have to pay for the bill entirely on our own,” Halleran said.

Much of the work has already been done and residents like Merchant are grateful. “Hats off to the town crew because Fathers Day, Sunday, they were out at 7 o’clock in the morning and they worked all day,” she said.

Regardless of who ends up footing the bill, town officials say repairs in this section of road should begin in the next couple of weeks.

