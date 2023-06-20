BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you liked today’s weather, you’ll love tomorrow’s too! It’s going to be another lovely night out there on the eve of the “longest” day of the year, the summer solstice. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight with a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday starts with plenty of sun. The solstice officially occurs at 10:57 a.m. and we’ll enjoy sunshine into the afternoon. Like today, it will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. While a very isolated pop-up shower remains possible, they will be very few and far between. Temperatures top out in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Sunset isn’t until 8:41, so you’ll have plenty of hours of daylight to enjoy.

Thursday continues to look like the warmest day of the week, with the best chance to see temperatures in the mid 80s, possibly a bit warmer in the broader valleys. The good news is the humidity holds off until Friday. Dew points will rise into the 60s to end the week, and it will be very humid and soupy this weekend. The humidity sticks around into next week too.

With such a wet airmass in place this weekend, there is the potential for widespread showers, and possibly some storms and embedded heavy downpours.

Have a great evening and be sure to take Max Advantage of the dry, comfortable weather while it’s here!

-Jess Langlois

