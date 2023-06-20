BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today is the last full day of spring, and it will be a delightful one. There will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will be just about normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 79°). There is just a slight chance for a stray shower or two, mainly over some of the higher terrain of New Hampshire.

Summer officially begins on Wednesday at 10:57 AM. It will be even warmer, and again, there could be a passing shower or two, but otherwise a good deal of sunshine.

It will be hot & sunny on Thursday, too. But by late Thursday and into Friday, a frontal system will start to move in with some wet weather. There will be a chance for showers during that time. It will also be getting more humid.

Once we get into the weekend, showers are a good bet, and there may even be a few, embedded thunderstorms. We have not had to deal with much in the way of humidity so far this season, but that will be changing. It will be muggy by the end of the week, and stay that way through the weekend.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this fine weather as we make that transition from spring into summer! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.