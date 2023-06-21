Former Patriots player brings message of hope to cancer patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former New England Patriots three-time Super Bowl champion paid a visit to cancer patients at the UVM Medical Center on Wednesday.

Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen started the Joe Andruzzi Foundation after his own cancer journey battling Burkitt lymphoma. The foundation has provided financial assistance to hundreds of cancer patients across New England for the last 15 years, including more than 400 in Vermont.

In celebration of their 15th year, Andruzzi is on a road trip to visit patients across the region. He says it’s great to be able to give back to others.

“We can do a lot of good with these rings and my survivorship ring. Put those together and pay it forward, help other patients with stuff that is sometimes forgotten about -- the home in bills -- the medical bills can be put on payment plans -- other things that are part of care,” he said. “Being able to visit hospitals, being able to visit children, whether it’s in a group setting or personal, those kinds of things helped us move forward with the foundation. Let’s parlay it and see how we can help others.”

The foundation provides grants to assist with rent/mortgage payments, utilities, and other household expenses.

