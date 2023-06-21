Advertise With Us
Hochul expected to sign bill protecting abortion providers who send drugs out-of-state

File photo
File photo(Hans Pennink | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY (WCAX) - A bill that would protect New York doctors from prescribing abortion medication to out-of-state patients could soon be headed to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Just days before the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Assembly Democrats on Tuesday approved the extradition protections for doctors. The bill, which cleared the Senate last month, would also make sure New York medical providers can provide telehealth to out-of-state patients.

The bill now goes back to the Senate. The governor has previously shown support for the measure.

