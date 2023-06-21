Hochul expected to sign bill protecting abortion providers who send drugs out-of-state

ALBANY (WCAX) - A bill that would protect New York doctors from prescribing abortion medication to out-of-state patients could soon be headed to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Just days before the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Assembly Democrats on Tuesday approved the extradition protections for doctors. The bill, which cleared the Senate last month, would also make sure New York medical providers can provide telehealth to out-of-state patients.

The bill now goes back to the Senate. The governor has previously shown support for the measure.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.