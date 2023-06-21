Neighbors say low-barrier pod shelter a magnet for crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Neighbors near Burlington’s Elmwood Avenue low-barrier pod community say they’ve been complaining for weeks about drug use, crime, and quality of life issues, but have seen no meaningful response from the city.

Neighbors like Trudy Richmond say they are scared and disturbed by what they say is a daily disruption of people loitering near the shelters. “So. he continues to come toward me. I continue to yell back. ‘Do not come toward me.’ He’s yelling, he’s coming toward me and he lunges at me like that and he spits at me,” Richmond said.

Richmond lives at McKenzie House, a nearby community for seniors and people with disabilities. She says after the altercation, the man tore down the screen from the front door at McKenzie House. “My biggest fear is I’m going to be out here watering my garden. He’s going to come out and beat me to death,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe.”

McKenzie House’s property manager says it’s become a near-daily experience to have some sort of disruption with people outside the pods. Whether it be rampant drug usage, yelling over the fence, going through cars, or stealing things.

The Champlain Housing Trust operates the pods and says the problem appears to be non-residents. “Our responsibility is for the residents in the pods. They’ve been responding pretty well. When they don’t, they’re not there anymore. But the pods tend to be an attractive nuisance,” said CHT’s Michael Monte. He says there was an increased police presence when issues first cropped up in late April but that’s gone away. “The pods are attracting lots of people around and creating kind of not really good conditions for the neighbors and the police department and city certainly knows this.”

Monte says he is meeting with the city next week to address the problems. Mayor Weinberger confirmed they are looking into the reports. “We are considering whether we should make any changes, either with the policing posture in that area or with the on-site security. That is, we have two security guards there during the evening hours,” he said.

