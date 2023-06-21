Advertise With Us
New York Air National guard assists Titanic submarine search

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The destination for the Titanic’s unsuccessful maiden voyage is pitching in to help locate the Titan.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search for the missing submarine.

The crew has launched twice and has searched a portion of the Atlantic with infrared radar for the sub.

They’re on a search and rescue aircraft, including a team of pararescue jumpers.

