Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end bus production in the United States, and close its Plattsburgh manufacturing and delivery facility by 2025.

The company said it is changing its business model and production in North America will then be focused on its facilities in Quebec.

“The strategic decision to end bus production in the US by 2025 was made after evaluating its profitability, which was experiencing continued financial losses over the years,” Anna Westerberg, the chair of the Nova Bus Board of Directors, said in a statement.

The company said it will try to help employees through the transition.

“We will do the utmost to support our employees, many of whom have been employed for numerous years. We will work together with our sister Volvo companies, surrounding businesses, local authorities, and communities to support our people in finding new employment opportunities,” Ralph Acs, the president of Nova Bus, said in a statement.

North Country lawmakers and business leaders called the decision stunning.

“Nova Bus leaving Plattsburgh is devastating news for the North Country and my heart goes out to the 350+ employees who call Nova Bus home. Between the ancillary companies and the transportation manufacturing hub, there is truly no doubt that this will have a huge impact on our communities and our region,” Assemblyman Bill Jones. D-Chateaugay Lake, said in a statement.

“Totally surprised. Profoundly sad. These words all describe our reaction to news that Nova Bus has decided to leave the U.S. market. We have come far with Nova Bus and were anticipating exciting times ahead with the national transition to electric buses. Volvo’s decision comes as an unhappy surprise. But it has been made clear that it is not due to any missing support from the community or state, and there is no question whatsoever that the North Country workforce is among the best to be found anywhere,” Garry Douglas, the president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Douglas said the chamber has already been in touch with state and federal leaders, and Volvo to develop and support plans and strategies for the future.

