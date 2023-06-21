Advertise With Us
NY health officials confirm 3rd rabid animal in Essex County

File photo
File photo(Source: Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Health officials in Essex County, New York, are warning of possible rabies in wild animals in Elizabethtown and Crown Point.

A raccoon was captured in the area Tuesday and officials have confirmed it was infected. A fox was also captured in Elizabethtown Wednesday after showing signs of rabies. Test results are pending. If confirmed, it would be the third case of rabies this month for the county and the fourth for the year.

Health officials recommend:

  • Do not go near a wild animal showing signs of rabies, like aggression, confusion, or foaming at the mouth.
  • Keep pets and livestock up-to-date on vaccines.
  • Keep an eye on your pets if they’re outside.
  • Secure garbage bins, bird feeders, and other possible food sources to avoid cross-contamination.

Report animal bites or possible rabies exposures to county health officials: 518-873-3500.

