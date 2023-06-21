Podcast recounts history of Vermont’s first gay bar

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite being closed for nearly 40 years, one of Vermont’s first gay bars is in the spotlight this week thanks to a local podcaster.

A brick building in downtown Bellows Falls is full of stores and restaurants, and you might not know it just from driving by, but there’s a lot of history behind those walls.

“It’s a huge, messy, complicated story as much of LGBTQIA history is, but it’s also a fabulous, wonderful, loving story as well,” said Gail Golec, who has spent a long time researching ‘the Andrews Inn for her podcast, “The Secret Life of Death.”

The inn was regarded as one of Vermont’s first -- and at the time -- only gay bars. “Generally, most of my research is about people and places and things that have been 100 years ago, 200 years ago, 1000 years ago. But this is something that happened locally and it happened in my lifetime,” Golec said. The inn was open less than 50 years ago but its history hadn’t been well-documented. “I think probably one of the most important and unexpected things I learned was how little people knew about it.”

During the pandemic, Golec started her research in newspaper archives and good old-fashioned networking. “And once I started talking to people, they would direct me to other individuals that I could talk to and interview,” she said. That includes H.B Lozito with Out in the Open, a Brattleboro organization that connects rural LGBTQ+ people to build community.

“We’d sort of been hearing whispers for many years about this place, but nobody had ever done a cohesive or collective history about what it was. And so what we wanted to do was talk to people who had been there,” Lozito said. Lozito had worked on a collaborative project to collect the history of this place just a few years back. “Everybody shared with us you know, this was a really a life-saving place for us, it was the first place where I feel like I could go and be myself and be comfortable.”

One of the people Lozito spoke with was John Moises who died in 2019 but had made the Andrews Inn, his family’s business, an accepting place for the gay community. Before it was marketed as an LGBTQ-safe spot, it was an upscale place to grab a meal and stay the night. “Bellows Falls was a blue-collar, old mill town and people weren’t really all that interested in having a nice, sit-down meal,” Golec said. But Moises had other plans. “He was gay, he was openly out. And he said, ’I know a group of people who would love to have a nice sit-down place to eat, a place to drink, a place to dance, a place to spend the night.’”

It was a major success, but Golec says things took a turn when the Moises family sold to new owners in the late ‘70s. “The Inn had always had a base level of acceptance in the town because it was run by the Moises family, they were locals,” she said.

Unfamiliar faces, protests, and general discomfort because of the AIDS epidemic added up. There was also a police raid over allegations of male prostitution that Golec says was a setup. “None of that was true. And so, again, because of that and the negative publicity from that, all of that kind of conspired to really do a number on the business itself,” she said.

The inn shut down in 1984 but its historical importance is now documented with a state historical marker thanks to Lozito. And now its history will be shared with a new audience thanks to Golec’s podcast.

The Andrews Inn is featured in six episodes of “The Secret Life of Death.” The first five are available to listen to online and the 6th drops at a live premiere on Friday at 7 p.m. at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.