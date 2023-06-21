Rutland cemetery commissioner pushes for line item in city budget

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland is among communities grappling with how to pay for fixes to crumbling cemeteries. Now, the local cemetery commissioner says it’s time for the city to pay up.

“The history of the state of Vermont and the history of the United States is in the cemeteries. You should value your history,” said Tom Giffin, who has dedicated his life to repairing and studying cemeteries across Vermont. “Cemeteries are made for the living; they’re not made for the dead. Cemeteries are made to walk through. They should look nice.”

Giffin, who serves as Rutland’s cemetery commissioner, says that historically, the city has not budgeted any money for its four cemeteries and that most of the repair work has been done by volunteers. “Some communities have tens of thousands of dollars for maintenance of their cemeteries. The last 200 years there has been literally no money put into the city cemeteries other than mowing,” he said

Giffin says they’ve managed to get a lot more than that done but that there are some things that just can’t be done with volunteers. To remedy this, he’s asked for a line to be placed in the city budget for cemetery maintenance. “Needs are pretty small, other than just what most cemeteries have. We need fencing, the mausoleum, and just any kind of structural repair you see in the facility and in the cemetery,” he said.

Giffin says he believes the city’s cemeteries should be regarded as historical sites and that some, like the West Street Cemetery, are the resting places of a Vermont governor and several Revolutionary and Civil War heroes along with other veterans.

Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges says it’s too late to add money for the cemeteries in this year’s budget but agrees that the sites are important historical spaces that deserve to be preserved. “Being able to show off the history of our city and the heritage of people who pay their respects. You know, you want to do that in a nice place. I think that would mean that’s our responsibility to take care of,” he said.

Giffin says he is now working on research to see just how much money the city might spend on its cemeteries. The mayor says the city is already looking at alternative forms of funding and a budget for the cemeteries could be in place as soon as 2025.

