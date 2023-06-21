Advertise With Us
Sen. Welch introduces act to end medication price gouging

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is going after the high price of prescription drugs.

He helped introduce the End Price Gouging for Medications Act, with the goal to lower drug costs for all Americans and end pharmaceutical price gouging.

He cites a 2021 study that shows Americans pay nearly 2 and a half times what people in other countries pay for prescription drugs.

“No one should ever be forced to choose between paying for the prescriptions they need or putting food on the table. It’s unacceptable, and for too many Americans it’s a reality because of Big Pharma’s price gouging,” Welch said.

