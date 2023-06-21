South Burlington schools begin ZEM pods construction

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction has begun on outdoor classrooms in the South Burlington School District.

The Zero Energy Modulars or ZEMs will be installed at Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School. The goal of the ZEM pods is to create much-needed classroom space because of increased enrollment.

The ZEMs, are fitted for all weather, and each unit provides four classrooms, two smaller group rooms, and will be connected to the school through corridors. The school district says this approach is for the purpose of relocating the spaces should the need arise in their other schools.

