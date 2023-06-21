Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Summer solstice kicks off NASA’s big plans to celebrate the Sun

Sunset at Swanton Beach on Maquam Shore.
Sunset at Swanton Beach on Maquam Shore.(Courtesy: Melissa Gonyon)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday morning was the summer solstice and official start of summer.

That means the sun is out for the longest amount of time of any day in the year. NASA says that’s because Earth is at a perfect 23.5-degree tilt facing the Sun and the North Pole is as close as it gets to the Sun.

And NASA is tracking some exciting events involving the sun over the next year or so. One of them is the total solar eclipse that passes over many areas including Burlington.

“Once the moon is completely covering the sun for those few minutes, you could take those glasses off and take a peek at the sun and see that little corona that happens around it. But it will look like a little dot covered with just that black covering over the little brightness on the outside. And it’ll be an incredible sight. It’s honestly something I wish everybody had a chance to go and see it,” said NASA’s Carina Alden.

In addition, the sun is also in an active cycle with more solar activity and an increased chance of potentially seeing the aurora borealis in Vermont.

Related Stories:

Burlington braces for eclipse-watchers and strategizes on how to keep them coming back

Hanover High School students to collect eclipse data for NASA

Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
A police affidavit says Adam Montgomery (left), who is charged with the murder of his missing...
Police say Harmony Montgomery’s father hid and moved her body for months after murder
Police have identified the man found dead at a recycling facility in Williston last week. -...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont recycling facility
In all, the Democratic super majority overrode five of the governor's eight vetoes.
Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes

Latest News

Joe Andruzzi visiting with cancer patient.
Former Patriots player brings message of hope to cancer patients
Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Man who stabbed woman in front of Massachusetts restaurant patrons is convicted of murder