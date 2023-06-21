Summer solstice kicks off NASA’s big plans to celebrate the Sun

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday morning was the summer solstice and official start of summer.

That means the sun is out for the longest amount of time of any day in the year. NASA says that’s because Earth is at a perfect 23.5-degree tilt facing the Sun and the North Pole is as close as it gets to the Sun.

And NASA is tracking some exciting events involving the sun over the next year or so. One of them is the total solar eclipse that passes over many areas including Burlington.

“Once the moon is completely covering the sun for those few minutes, you could take those glasses off and take a peek at the sun and see that little corona that happens around it. But it will look like a little dot covered with just that black covering over the little brightness on the outside. And it’ll be an incredible sight. It’s honestly something I wish everybody had a chance to go and see it,” said NASA’s Carina Alden.

In addition, the sun is also in an active cycle with more solar activity and an increased chance of potentially seeing the aurora borealis in Vermont.

